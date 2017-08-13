POF arranges I-DAY programmes

wah cantt: POF Administration has arranged various programmes to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner. First programme in this regard was organised by the women of Wah Cantt at the POF Guest House which included arrangement of flowers and national songs competition. FG Colleges, Sir Syed Campus, GSO-I, FG School No.6, FG School No.3 & 18 women individually participated in the arrangement of flowers. Mrs. Naeem got 1st, Mrs. Kirmani 2nd & Mrs. Taqdees got 3rd position in Flower Arrangement. Mrs. Farzana was awarded a special prize. In Milli Song Competition, 18 women/girls participated individually and 4 groups of ladies/girls also participated.

In the individual competition Ms. Nida got 1st, Ms, Dushka 2nd & Ms. Tayyaba Idrees 3rd position. A group consisting of Duskha Zahra, Ayesha Siddiqua, Aneeza Shahzad, Laiba Irfan & Hira Qayyum got 1st position. Special prize was awarded to Ms. Sher Bano. Begum Abdul Aziz Sheikh DICR & Member POF Board was the Chief Guest on this occasion who distributed prizes among the position holders ladies/girls. A large number of ladies/girls participated in this function. In the end, Begum Brig Zaki Rehman Meer Director Admin POF Wah thanked all the women participated in this programme.–PR

17 teachers of grade 18 promoted

ISLAMABAD: About 17 teachers of BPS-18 working in educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have been promoted to BPS-19.

Notification in respect of promotion of these grade 18 teachers to grade-19 will be issued in next week.

Sources said that a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee was held under secretary CADD to consider the promotion cases of these teachers. The meeting was attended by officers of establishment division, CADD and FDE. Those who have been promoted are Zahoor Ahmad Mughal, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Muhammad Haroon, Hafiz Muhammad Suleman, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Irfan, Raza Hussain, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Ahsan, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Anwar Khan, Feeroze Khan Aziz Ullah Soomor, Azhar ud Din, Muhammad Arif and Dr Javed Iqbal. –Online

Decision taken to upgrade PMNH

Islamabad: Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has decided to upgrade its subordinate department Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) and under upgradation programme two new buildings will be constructed. According to media reports, the construction of these two buildings will cost Rs1 billion.

Due to measures taken by incumbent administration of PSF the total number of visitors in PMNH has led up to 100,000 while the total income including entry fee of visitors during the last year was Rs 2200,000.

Chairman PSF Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that PC one for upgradation of this project and for construction of two new buildings has been approved costing Rs 35 million. He said currently we are working upon hiring of consultants’ that will prepare PC one after which funds would be collected in the second phase to complete this project according to modern requirements.–Online