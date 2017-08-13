islamabad - The Historic Initiative of establishment of Punjab Emergency Service in Rawalpindi was taken ten years ago and on the 14th August, 2007. Rescue 1122 has completed a decade of continuous exemplary performance in the district on Independence Day. It is pertinent to mention that Rescue 1122 is celebrating not only Independence Day with zeal and zest but also celebrating 10th anniversary of Emergency Service. Now Emergency Service has become a history of Pakistan in unique field of Emergency and Disaster Management. Our citizens must know about its journey.

Ten Years ago, Emergency Management System in District Rawalpindi was not existing. People were unaware about the right of provision of emergency services in case of any emergency and disaster. There was no Government Organization in the district responsible to deal with road traffic accidents, buildings collapse incidents, fires and bomb blast etc except City Fire Brigade and Civil defense. Unfortunately the absence of professionally trained emergency service and obsolete practices of emergency response in existing departments were further worsening the situation by increasing the morbidly & mortality and economic loss during accidents, emergencies and disasters.

Thanks to Dr. Rizwan Naseer (SI), Founder of a comprehensive Emergency Management System in Pakistan. Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) in Punjab is actually brain child of Dr. Rizwan Naseer. He brought attention of Government of Punjab that right to timely emergency care is basic right of each and every citizen whereas emergency management system is long neglected field. Dr. Naseer laid foundation stone of Punjab Emergency Service as pilot project from city of Lahore with team of Pioneers including Dr Foaad Shazad Mirza, Dr. Abdur Rahman along with 200 rescuers burnt mid night oil and proved that its worth and need for public. In continuation to that when Emergency Service has been declared as the best in term of emergency response, quality emergency care and professionalism, it is replicated to all major 12 districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi.

In Rawalpindi, the test run of service was started on Independence Day 14 August, 2007 and formally Emergency Service was inaugurated on 31st August, 2007.The pioneer team of Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi includes Dr Tanveer Akhter Ex District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Dr Abdur Rahman currently working as District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Ms Deeba Shahnaz Akhter Head Community Safety and Information, Mr Ali Hussain Emergency Officer Operations, Mr Asif Salyana former Control Room Incharge Faisalabad then transferred Rawalpindi, Mr Zain ul Haq Rescue Technician, Muhammad Hanif Rescue and Safety Officer, Rizwan Abbas Station Coordination and Rescuers of Basic -6. This team set an example of professionalism by providing timely emergency response, extensive awareness and training programs for community safety and continuous capacity building of rescuers in different areas as per need. The Emergency Service Rawalpindi cannot forget the sacrifices of Unsung Heroes of the Nation Musa Zubair Lodhi, Kashif Anar Abbasi, Shafqet Hussain and Muhammad Idrees who lead the Ghakkar Plaza rescue and firefighting operations and sacrificed their lives by rescuing precious human lives and saving properties of others.

During these ten years, Rescue 1122 responded 150633 emergencies and rescued 162604 victims of different emergencies. Out of total 150633 emergencies 64889 road traffic accidents, 134 building collapsed incidents, 6808 fire incidents, 64889 medical emergencies, 4645 crime incidents 198 drowning incidents 118 explosions, 8503 miscellaneous emergencies and maintained average response time of 7 to 10 minutes. Furthermore, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi won two National Youth Awards, Four Gallantry Awards, One National Best Picture Award, Two Best Emergency Medical Technicians Awards, One Best Fire Rescuer Award and remained Runner up team in National Rescue Challenge2016. Besides that 50 major incidents were dealt professionally including Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Assassination, Ghakkar Paza Fire, National Girls Hostel Fire Incident, Madrasa Taleem ul Quran disaster and RA Bazar, Qasim Market, Prade Lane bomb blasts etc.

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi also further improved professional and technical capacity since its inception and after a decade all administration is highly committed to raise Pakistani flag with positive and effective contribution in the field of emergency and disaster management. We are thankful to the Government of Punjab for trust and handed over responsibility of Flood Management to the Emergency Service and also Patient Transfer Service. The rescuers did not leave any stone unturned and rendered their services without any discrimination and made all projects successful.

May Allah give us more strength to serve to humanity.

- The writer is Head of Community Safety & Information Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122