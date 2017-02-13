Islamabad - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized a huge cache of narcotics weighing 19.6 ton drugs valuing Rs34 billion in international market during 20 countrywide operations.

The operations also resulted in the arrest of 19 persons involved in drug smuggling and seizure of 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 16.7 ton Hashish, 3.01 ton Heroin, 30kg Morphine, 410 gram Amphetamine and 1.01kg Opium, said the ANF officials on Sunday.

They said ANF Quetta seized mega cache of dugs comprising 3.01 ton Heroin and 16.6 ton Hashish in three separate intelligence-based operations carried out at Quetta, Qilla Abdulla and Pashin. According to details, ANF Quetta seized drug consignment comprising 3010kg Heroin and 1956kg Hashish stocked at an uninhabited site located at Killi Sardar Allah Gul, Tehsil Panjpai, District Quetta. In another operation, ANF Quetta captured mega consignment containing 7500kg Hashish from Killi Dolangi, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah. Hashish was concealed in a seasonal stream located far away from the populated area. Yet in another operation, ANF Quetta seized 7201kg Hashish which was secretly heaped at a desolate site situated in the area of Killi Arjaam, Tehsil Saranan, District Pashin. As per reports, all drug consignments were placed at cache sites for further dispatch to unidentified destinations. Drugs were stuffed in plastic bags. In addition, ANF Quetta seized an unattended motorcycle at general area of Sor Gul Kor, Tehsil Dalbandin, District Chaghi and recovered 30kg Morphine contained in the bag loaded on the motorcycle. Moreover, ANF Quetta also seized an abandoned bag containing 11 Kg Hashish from general area of Killi Mehmoodabad, Satellite Town, Quetta.

According to a press release issued by the ANF, Rawalpindi force arrested two drug carriers identified as Noor Alam Khan, resident of Kohat and Noor Zameen Khan, resident of Khyber Agency, recovering 1kg Hashish from their possession. They were arrested while riding on a motorcycle near village Jalo, GT Road, District Attock.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a suspected consignment containing solar inverters and seized 2kg Heroin concealed inside the said consignment.

The consignment was intercepted at an office of Courier Service Company located at Gulzar-e-Quaid, Rawalpindi. It was booked by an individual named Muhammad Ahmed and was intended to be received by one Abdul Manan But at Kuwait. Later on, consignee in the case namely Muhammad Ahmed was arrested from Shadman, Lahore. Yet in another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a local drug peddler identified as Nasir Mahmood, resident of Attock while he was riding on a motorcycle near Jalla Khan Chowk, Attock and recovered 800 gram Hashish from his personal possession. Moreover, ANF Rawalpindi while acting upon a tip-off intercepted a motorcycle near Dina Bus Stop, GT Road, Dina, District Jhelum and recovered 1.2kg Hashish from possession of two persons on board identified as Asad Iqbal and Nasir Abbas both residents of Jhelum, who were arrested on the spot. As per preliminary reports, they were involved in peddling of drugs at local level.

ANF Lahore intercepted a motorcyclist namely Arif Hussain, resident of Layyah at Awami Road Stop, Karor Road, Layyah and recovered 2.4kg Hashish from his possession. In another operation, ANF Lahore Airport Team arrested a suspected passenger identified as Muhammad Hanif, resident of Gujranwala at Faisalabad Airport, while he was boarding for Colombo by Flight No. FZ-344. During interrogation, the accused confessed of having ingested 50 Heroin-filled capsules containing 430 gram Heroin. Yet in another operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Netherland destined parcel, recovering 440 grams Heroin from it. The parcel was intercepted at an office of Courier Service Company based at Ferozepur Road, Lahore.