Islamabad - The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would take effective measures well before time to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to all the areas of Islamabad during coming summer season.

To overcome water shortage and ensure uninterrupted supply to the residents of the federal capital, a comprehensive and consolidated strategy would be formulated, said Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz while inspecting repair and maintenance work of main water supply line of Simly Dam. On this occasion, Member Planning and Design and Engineering Asad Mehboob Kiyani, Deputy Mayor MCI Azam Khan, representatives of water committee constituted by the Mayor and senior officers of MCI and CDA were also present.

The Mayor said that main supply line of water from Simly Dam to Islamabad is rusty and people of some areas have illegally connected pipes with the main water supply line due to which thousands of gallons of water is wasted. Taking notice of the situation, he had constituted a committee headed by the Deputy Mayor MCI, which would pay special heed to the issues related to water and would resolve these issues timely.

The Mayor said that the water committee has been working on the issue on war footing basis, which has addressed some major problems pending since long. He said leakages in the main water supply line have been repaired at the cost of Rs800,000, which would enable the residents to receive thousands of gallons of water per day.

The Mayor said that MCI will remove all illegal connections from main water supply line in the next phase, which would further add thousands of gallons of water to meet the requirements of the residents. These illegal connections of water from main supply line provide water to block factories, service stations, restaurants and hotels and residential units. He further added that all these illegal connections would be removed and action under the prevailing laws would be taken against the violators. He also took notice of some of the closed units of treatment plants adjacent to Simly Dam. He directed the concerned officers to prepare estimated cost for repair/maintenance of these closed units as per terms and conditions so that repair work could be started.

The Mayor also visited main water supply line in the areas of Quaid-e-Azam University, Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu Bazaar, Thal, Mera Bagwal, Sari Chowk, Phul Garan, and Simlly Dam road and inspected the repair and maintenance work which has been completed. He was informed that presently 24 million gallons per day are being supplied to the city, however, after fixing leakages and removal of illegal water connections this supply would be enhanced.