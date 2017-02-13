Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved grant of M.Phil allowance to the tune of Rs2500 per month to the employees holding M.Phil degree.

A notification to this effect has been issued with the approval of Chairman CDA. The subject notification has been issued after the Finance Division (Regulation Wing) office memorandum dated January 04, 2017. The above memorandum is the part of original office memo issued on July 22, 2016 duly adopted in the Authority where the Finance Division clarified the admissibility of the said allowance. According to the notification, all those who possess the degree of M.Phil recognised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will be allowed M.Phil allowance @25 per cent of the existing allowance i.e Rs2500 per month, said the CDA officials on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Administration Directorate of CDA has issued a draft General Waiting List for allotment of government accommodations to the employees. The Draft General Waiting List has been circulated to all sectional heads of the CDA. The list has also been uploaded on CDA website for information of the employees. Through a circular issued in this regard, all the officials of CDA have been asked to go through the Draft General Waiting List. They have been further asked to submit their observations, if any, by March 07, 2017.

Furthermore, CDA has issued a circular whereby all Wings and Directorates have been asked to withdraw look after and current charge orders issued by Directorates and Wings at their own without sanction of HRD Directorate immediately. The subject circular has been issued by Human Resource Development Directorate of the CDA. Through the subject circular, the competent authority has expressed great concern over the issuance of administrative orders of look after/current charges etc. The letter said that such orders have no legal force and legality. All formations and directorate have been directed to discard this practice immediately. The circular said that any such order issued previously stands cancelled being illegal vide ab-initio.