Wah cantt - Doctors community of twin cities of Taxila, Wah and Hassanabdal on Sunday threatened to hold protest demonstration against the proposed amendments in the Drug Act 1976 in across Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, the office-bearers of Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP) urged the provincial government to consult all the stakeholders especially doctors and their representative bodies before the legislation otherwise strikes and demonstrations would be held to protest the ‘unjust’ move.

A large number of Health practitioners of Taxila, Wah Cantt and Hassanabdal, office-bearers of pharmaceutical association and drug stores association were also present on this occasion.

Dr Shahid Nawaz Malik, PAFP Patron-in-Chief, said that they were not against the anti-spurious drug campaign but the government should not introduce harsh punishment for the crime. He was of the view that the amendments were proposed without taking on board the stakeholders, including doctors, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and distributors.

Addressing on this occasion, Dr Syed Asad Ali President Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians Taxila, Wah Chapter said that the amendments are brutal as no appeal against the drug inspector could be filed. He added: “the peaceful protest is the first step to stop the Punjab government from introducing laws which do not exist in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad and even in any other part of the world,” he added. He said through the amendment the penalties had been increased and the offences declared non-bailable. He said the provincial government was going to introduce an amendment to the Drug Act under which a chemist would be arrested if any spurious, substandard or expired drug was found in his shop. He will not be able to obtain a bail for six months. He said that the Punjab government had committed blunders while proposing amendments which may cause irreparable loss to the medical professionals.

Dr Asad on this occasion announced that doctors community of twin cities of Taxila, Wah and Hassanabdal will observe a token strike to protest the proposed amendments in the Punjab Drug Act 1976.

Pakistan Academy of Family Physician (PAFP) Central President Dr Tariq Mahmood Mian who joined the press conference from Lahore through video link said that under the new law, the raiding teams are giving sweeping magisterial powers and authority with harsh punishments against which no appeal could be filed. He said that provincial government should revise the law and draft a new law in consultation with all stakeholders.