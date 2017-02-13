Islamabad - The Echo Records on Sunday mesmerized the audience during its second Indie Music Festival called “Echo Rock Fest 2017” at PNCA here.

The event hosted total six bands — four from Islamabad and two from Lahore – who performed live and original music.

They included Sultan Khattak, Pindi Boys, Ali Ashraf & the Crazy Vibes, Doosra, Wisdom Salad and Keeray Makoray.

The audience thoroughly enjoyed the performances and appreciated the talent showcased at the event. The Echo Records holds live events with underground artists all over Islamabad at various café’s and after every three months holds a big concert to engage more audience.