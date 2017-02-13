Islamabad - Special Investigation Unit (SIU/CIA) of the capital police has nabbed two members of an organised gang which used to trap innocent people for lottery prize.

The gang used to phone call people telling that they have won a lottery and received advance cash payment from them. The SIU has recovered cash amount of Rs0.5 million from their possession as well. The accused have been identified as Habib Ahmed son of Abdul Sattar, resident of Chak No 40 Shumali Pathan Wala, Tehsil and District Sargodha and Muhammad Yousuf son of Naik Muhammad, resident of Chak No 40 Shumali Pathan Wala Tehsil and District Sargodha. Initial investigation has revealed that on June 27, 2016, they made a phone call to Mahjabeen daughter of Bashir Ahmed, Sector I-8/1, Islamabad and told her that she had won a lottery and received Rs5,25000 from her as advance over which an FIR no 362/16 under section 420/34 PPC was registered at police station Industrial Area. The accused are experts in speaking Arabic and posed themselves as some Gulf country nationals. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, local police carried out a search operation in the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station and held eight suspects, including one Afghan, said the police. Over 40 policemen and 30 Rangers officials participated in this operation. Three villages Seari, Gadian and Clunjar in the jurisdiction of the police station were combed in which one 30-bore pistol and 15 bullets were also recovered, said the police.