Islamabad - A five-day faculty training programme on research methodology for English language teachers in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) kicked off at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday.

HEC Director General Fida Hussain was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony while NUML Director General Brigadier Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Faculty of English Studies Dean Dr Safeer Awan, HEC Course Coordinator Tahir Mehmood, organiser of the training Dr Ejaz Mirza, focal person Assistant Professor Muntazir Mehdi, and participants from various universities attended the session.

Hussain said the purpose of the training programme was to create research culture in the country and guide the faculty members to conduct standard research.

He said HEC was striving hard to promote research and it is due to its efforts that the country is producing quality research work as compared to India.

He vowed that HEC will enhance research grant to meet the future needs. He thanked NUML for playing active role to promote research culture.

Earlier Brigadier Gondal in his welcome address said that it is need of the hour to promote research culture in the country and universities must play their due role in this regard.

He said that universities can play a role of think tank for the country and guide the government with their quality research in different fields of.

On day-one of the training, resource persons Dr Safeer Awan, Dr Sibghatullah and Dr Jamil Asghar give their lectures.