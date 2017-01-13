ISLAMABAD : A 4-day ant polio campaign will kick off from January 16 in federal capital and will continue upto January 19.

District management has finalized all the arrangements for ensuring administration of polio drops to the children below 5 years by polio teams.

The steps have been taken to ensure access of polio teams to every child below 5 year during this anti polio campaign.

The arrangements made to make this drive a success were reviewed in a meeting held under additional deputy commissioner East Capt (Retd) Waqas. A review meeting was also held under mayor metropolitan corporation and chairman CDA in CDA headquarters.