Rawalpindi - Higher Education Commission Islamabad on Thursday arranged a session under the Master Trainers Faculty Professional Development Programme at Fatima Jinnah Women University for the newly appointed faculty members.

The aim of the session was to provide an opportunity to newly appointed faculty members to polish their skills. The event was organised under the directorship of HEC Director General Fida Hussain.

Faculty of Education hosted the event and was involved in preparing the training modules.

Over thirty teachers from across the country participated in the session.

FJWU Vice Chancellor Dr Samina Amin Qadir emphasised the need of training teachers and also advised trainers to enhance their abilities in teaching and research. She further gave a brief lecture on strategies and methods of developing programmes.