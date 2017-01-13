Islamabad - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin on Thursday directed all investigation officers of homicide units to accelerate efforts to resolve cases entrusted to them.

“I will personally review the performance of each investigation officer on murder cases and look into various aspects of the cases,” he said while chairing a meeting held to review the performance of Specialized Homicide Unit of Islamabad police.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Headquarters) Khalid Khan Khattak, AIG (Establishment) Muhammad Suleman, Zonal SPs and Incharge of Homicide Unit.

The IGP was given detailed briefing about the cases assigned to homicide unit.

He reviewed the progress on various cases especially Ch Nisarul Haq and chartered accountant Fahad who got physically handicapped after being hit by a bullet in his back.

The IGP hailed the efforts of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Zeeshan in these particular cases and directed to work hard for relief of the people.

About the case of torture on a 10-year-old domestic servant, Tayyaba, he said that DIG (Operations) Kashif Alam is leading the investigation in light of directions of the apex court.