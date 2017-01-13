Rawalpindi - Additional and District Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Ajmad Iqbal Ranjha along with Magistrate Waqar Mansoor Baryar visited Adiala jail on Thursday.

The judges were received by Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, additional superintendent and other staffers.

They paid a visit to women and teenage wards, kitchen of prisoners, hospitals and almost all other barracks of the jail and interacted with the inmates.

The inmates brought into notice of the judge the problems they are facing in the jail.

The judge directed the jail superintendent to take care of the cleanliness on the premises as well as washrooms inside the barracks. He also assured that he would take necessary steps to provide the facility of specialist doctors in the jail.

However, the ADSJ expressed his satisfaction over the discipline and other facilities being given to prisoners by the jail authority. He heard the cases of some 39 inmates involved in minor crimes and ordered their release against his personal surety bonds. Similarly, he asked the jail authorities to move the bail applications of 12 prisoners to the court of District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Officer Samina Zahoor distributed shawls and sweaters and gift packs among the female inmates and children along with ADSJ.

Gondal, in a statement issued to media, said following the orders of the ADSJ, the jail authorities have released 39 inmates while moved the bail applications of 12 prisoners to the court of DSJ Rawalpindi for further proceeding.