Islamabad - Secretariat police on Thursday booked scores of protestors for hurling threats and pelting stones at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials as they razed several kiosks illegally constructed along the road leading to Quaid-e-Azam University.

The traders supported by few of the locals offered stiff resistance as operation to retrieve the state land along the road started. The protestors pelted stone at the staff of enforcement directorate of the CDA as the latter razed around 10 kiosks illegally constructed on the state land.

The protestors holding batons forced the CDA officials to leave the scene as they intensified pelting stones at the officials. At least two officials got injured in the episode. The officials had to suspend the operation for some other day after they faced stiff resistance from the kiosk-owners and locals.

The officials of Islamabad police and ICT administration were also present on the occasion.

Later, the protestors reached Murree Road and blocked it by burning tyres and parking trolleys in the middle of it.

The CDA officials filed an application with the secretariat police station against the protestors and the police registered a case against scores of protestors including Hassan Afridi.

The case was registered on the complaint of Raja Asim, sub-inspector, enforcement directorate, CDA under section 353, 186, 148, 149, 506, 427 Pakistan Penal Code and further investigation is underway.

Some individuals have set up business stalls along the road leading to the main gate of the university and causing nuisance for the students and road-users. The CDA officials faced stiff resistance every time they tried to dislocate them.