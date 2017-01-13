Islamabad - The United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Pakistan Regional Economic Integration Activity on Thursday hosted a two-day round table discussion on gender participation in Pakistan’s trade policy with support from USAID’s Training for Pakistan Project.

Thirty-eight women and nine men participants from the public and corporate sectors, academia and think tanks participated in the round table discussion and covered various topics related to gender inclusion in country’s trade policy.

The participants shared their views on trade policy formulation and advocacy specifically aimed at promoting the participation of women.

Multiple sessions were facilitated by experts including RoubinaTaufiq, former Director General of Pakistan’s Trade Dispute Resolution Office. Participants from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, and Peshawar were in attendance at the event.

Similar round table discussions will be held in the near future in Lahore and Karachi.

The USAID Pakistan Regional Economic Integration Activity is a five-year initiative that is furthering the development of Pakistan’s trade sector. Under this activity, this series of round tables are being conducted as part of the Women Leadership Development Programme.

The Women Leadership Development Programme seeks to support women from various trade-related sectors, such as the government, corporate, business, and academia, and equip them with the necessary training to further their inclusion in the economic sector.

PR