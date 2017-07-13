islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with UNESCO hold a national seminar to launch certificate and diploma courses for teachers’ training and to promote literacy and quality education in the country through non-formal education.

The two-day event was arranged here Wednesday jointly by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and UNESCO. It was part of series of activities, undertaken by the University to meet future targets in the education sector through non-traditional mode of education.

It will help develop teacher’s capacity building and development of relevant teaching’s courses to provide productive and meaningful education to the students at schools, colleges and Universities levels.

The University is vigorously pursuing a road-map for the professional development, as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui. It was hoped that the courses’ contents to be developed during seminar will be relevant to the society’s needs.

The seminar was being attended by educational scholars and senior academicians from all over the country. Speaking at the opening session UNESCO’S Director Vibeke Jensen said they were delighted to work with AIOU to promote literacy and quality education in the country.

The opening session was also addressed by Dean Education Dr Nasir Mahmood and Chairman Department of Distance Non-formal Education Dr Muhammad Ajmal. A senior representative of Japan International Cooperation

Agency (JICA) Dr Abid Gil was also present on the occasion. It was noted that AIOU is only public sector institution that was introducing certified teachers’ training courses to meet the needs of non-formal education. Director UNESCO further said that the AIOU was doing an excellent job in ensuring access of quality education in every nook and corner of the country through no-formal system. She hoped that through such activities, they will succeed to achieve UNO’s 2025’s sustainable development goals.

The AIOU and the UNESCO has already signed a document of bilateral cooperation. Under the agreement the UNESCO will extend financial support to AIOU for launching courses of non-formal teachers’ training programs.