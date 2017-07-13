Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to approach media regulators against illegal housing schemes in the limits of Islamabad so that they could not place advertisements in media in future without authority’s approval.

The step has been taken to stop publicity/marketing/booking/sale of plots by the management of illegal housing schemes within ICT limits.

The Building Control Directorate of the authority has observed that management of the illegal housing societies used to attract general public and investors by placing appealing advertisements in print and electronic media through marketing companies and at the end of the day most of the general public lose their hard-earned money.

“Any advertisement in print or electronic media gives credibility to a housing project and the investors rely on it blindly irrespective of the fact whether the project is approved by the CDA or not,” said a senior officials at CDA.

He believes that the move will help to check fraud with general public and management of only approved projects could place an advertisement in media in future.

He said general public don’t bother to confirm status of an advertised project from the CDA before making an investment. According to the CDA, marketing/advertisement of a housing project without NOC from CDA is illegal and unauthorized.

The directorate of building control has recommended that the CDA high-ups should approach Press Information Department with a request that all newspaper managements be advised not to print/advertise any housing scheme/building in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) without NOC/approval of CDA.

According to a letter, the directorate has further recommended that CDA should also write separate letters to All Pakistan Broadcasting Association, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Ministry of Information as well for similar action.

It is to mention here that there are number of illegal housing schemes identified by CDA, operating within the limits of ICT. CDA time and again warned general public and all other stakeholders that these housing schemes of Zone 2, 4 & 5 of ICT, Islamabad, have been declared illegal but they hardly took the warning serious.

These societies neither have any approval of layout plan nor have NOC from CDA. They were time and again directed to get approval of layout plans of the schemes and NOCs from CDA, as per ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992 and modalities and procedures formed there under for development of private housing scheme but to no avail.

CDA also asked the purchasers to confirm legal status before investing in any housing scheme from the authority.

According to CDA 2015 data, there are 108 un-authorised housing schemes in Islamabad’s Zone 2, 3 & sector E-11.

Agro farming and residential housing schemes are permissible in Zone-4 under the provisions of ICT (Zoning) Regulation, 1992 [amended in 2010] and permissions are granted by CDA after completing the codal formalities.