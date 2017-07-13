Rawalpindi-District Bar Association (DBA) has given 20 days deadline to the owner of a housing society for evacuating the land of a senior lawyer which he allegedly grabbed in Sood Village of Adiala, sources said on Wednesday.

In this regard a ‘jirga’ was held at DBA here led by Sajjad Ahmed Abbasi, the President of DBA and other senior and junior lawyers.

According to sources, a senior lawyer Saif Ullah Khan Sarohi lodged a complaint with police station Saddar Bairooni that he had purchased a piece of land measuring 3 kanals against Rs2.4 million from Malik Nahim Asmat, the owner of a private housing society in Sood.

He said that he also built the foundation and small boundary wall on the said land to show his possession. The complainant, who is the member of Islamabad Bar Association, stated that Malik Nahim Asmat allegedly grabbed his land. He asked police to register a case against the owner of housing society.

Taking action, Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Malik Rafaqat ordered Sub-Inspector Malik Arshad to visit the site and lodge a criminal case against Malik Nahim Asmat, sources said.

However, the DBA representatives while intervening into the matter organised a jirga in district court premises and summoned Malik Nahim Asmat to solve the matter of land grabbing. Sources said DBA representatives, after listening to both parties, have given 20 days deadline to the housing society owner to free the land or else legal proceedings would be launched against him.

The accused owner vowed to evacuate the land of senior lawyer, sources said.

DBA President Sajjad Ahmed Abbasi, when contacted, admitted that jirga was held in district court premises during which the matter of land dispute solved amicably.

He said an agreement had been signed between both parties to sort out the dispute. “We have asked Nahim Asmat to evacuate the land till 31st July,” he said.

“Nothing is like that. You may ask DBA president,” replied Malik Nahim Asmat, the accused of land grabbing when this correspondent questioned him either he appeared in jirga held in DBA or he signed any agreement for freeing the land which he allegedly occupied.

On the other hand, SHO Malik Rafaqat, when contacted, said police are ready to register a case against the accused since a complaint has been lodged on part of victim party.