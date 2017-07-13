Islamabad - Higher Education Commission (HEC) has initiated more than 50 projects in less developed areas of the country and a number of them are in Balochistan, its officials told senate body on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Less Developed Areas was held under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Usman Kakar which discussed the projects of higher education in less developed areas.

The Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed briefing the committee on the measures taken by commission said that, out of 109 approved projects of HEC, 57 are at less developed areas. He said for the projects of Balochistan more than Rs12 million have been allocated. The chairman said that for the campus of Information Technology University Qilla Saifullah Rs100 million have been allocated while for the Zhob campus; Rs1200 million have been approved by CWP.

He also informed the committee that for establishment of University of Khuzdar, Attaullah Mengal granted 100-acre from his personal land. The Chairman HEC also said that feasibility for establishing Forest and Live Stock campus at Balochistan is also prepared.

He also said that 266-acre land has been also acquired for establishing FATA University.

HEC officials also briefed the committee that 9600 laptops have been distributed among the students of Balochistan universities.

Officials informed that this year 3374 PhD scholarships have been awarded and 905 students of MBBS have been also supported by the commission.

Chairman Committee remarked that HEC should write letters to Balochistan government to establish the campuses in Ziarat, Lesbela and Musa Khel.

The chairman also directed to verify the domiciles of students at district level before giving them scholarship.

The chairman also said to take strict action against the use of narcotics in the universities of federal and provinces and write letters to all chancellors against illegal possessions of hostels from outsiders.

HEC officials informed the senate panel about a meeting held three months before in which all universities decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to curb the use of drugs in the institutions.

He also said that proposals of sports universities were under consideration to further promote sports activities in the country.

He said HEC took sports issue seriously at all levels and now no university can be established without proper sports grounds.

The Committee Chairman Usman Kakar urged the HEC to increase quota for sports seats in the universities.

He also said that employment quota on sports is need of the hour and HEC should ensure that universities are providing all sports facilities to students. Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini said teachers’ role is important and they should play their positive role for the betterment of students.