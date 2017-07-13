CJ LHC to visit DBA on July 15

RAWALPINDI: The Chief Justice (CJP) of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will visit District Bar Association (DBA) on July 15 and will also inaugurate E-library for lawyers, DBA President Sajjad Ahmed Abbasi said on Wednesday.

Besides addressing the lawyers, senior and junior judges, the CJ will also announce many other welfare projects for the lawyers and DBA, he said.

He informed the executive body of DBA in this regard has also visited the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench and called on judges including Justice Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi, Justice Khalid Mehmood and Justice Raja Shahid Abbasi and formally invited the respected judges to attend the ceremony being held on arrival of CJ LHC Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.–Staff Reporter

DC kicks off monsoon plantation drive

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Commissioner/Acting Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal on Wednesday kicked off monsoon plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the office of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

DC Talat Mehmood Gondal, while addressing, said that tree plantation is must to decrease the increasing temperature in the environment. He said all the citizens and the government officers and officials should also take part in plantation campaign by planting tree in big numbers.

“Trees are beauty of the land and we should also urge the students and other people to plant tree in their areas,” he said.–Staff Reporter

Anti-polio drive concludes

RAWALPINDI: The three day polio campaign ended successfully in the district. During the anti-polio campaign, the teams have administered polio drops to more than 750,000 children aging below five year. In this regard, a review meeting was held under the chair of DC Talat Mehmood Gondal here.

Addressing the meeting, DC Talat Mehmood Gondal said the anti-polio campaign ended successfully in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi District.

He said the district government, health department and other organisations have been struggling hard to overwhelm the menace of polio in the district.–Staff Reporter

Poor sanitation irks G-7 residents

ISLAMABAD: Sanitation problems such as accumulation of water on roads due to blockage of sewerage lines are irking residents of sector G-7/1 here in federal capital. The residents said they had lodged their complaint to the civic body but it did not respond.

They said it was duty of the civic body to repair broken pipeline of the manholes which were causing problems for the residents of the locality.

Salman Ali, a resident of G-7 said from the last one month water was creating problems for the residents near Chinab Market adjacent to G-7 Kachi Abadi.

A senior citizen Farhan Khan said the CDA officials should drain water from the road and repair the broken pipeline creating hardships for the residents.

When contacted an official of CDA’s complaint office at G-7, he said the concerned officials would check the problem and resolve it as soon possible. He said the authority had received complaints and it would entertain soon accordingly.–APP

Six outlaws held

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Islamabad Police have arrested six outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered cash, hashish and other valuables from them, a police spokesman Wednesday said.

According to details, Sub Inspector Muhammad Mushtaq from CIA Police arrested Asif for having 400 gram hashish.

ASI Muhammad Nawaz from Margallah Police held Sangeeta and Naheed for involvement in theft case and recovered stolen money from them.

ASI Sohaib Pashsa arrested Ansar and Faiz ul Haq for having tempered bike while ASI Javed Iqbal from Shalimar Police apprehended Osama for having stolen items. ASI Industrial Area Police Station Muhammad Saeed nabbed Ahsan Manzoor for having stolen money, mobile phones and other valuables.

Meanwhile, 13 professional alms-seekers were held and legal proceedings are underway against him.