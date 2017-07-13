Islamabad-Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Sejong Special Self-Governing City of Korea have signed Letter of Intent (LoI) for friendship and cooperation between the two cities.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz signed the letter on behalf of MCI while Dr Choon-hee LEE, Mayor of Sejong Special Self-Governing City, Republic of Korea signed the letter on behalf of Sejong city.

The letter was signed on the occasion the 2017 World Administrative Cities Forum hosted in Sejong, Republic of Korea under the theme of ‘The Sustainable Development of World Administrative Cities’.

The Mayors of Sejong Special Self-governing City, Republic of Korea, Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, Republic of Turkey, Brasilia, Federal District, Brazilian and Putrajaya Corporation, Malaysia participated in the forum.

By signing this letter, both the cities agreed to establish a friendly and cooperative relationship for promotion of mutual understanding and common development of both the parties.

Both the cities will mutually cooperate and expand or change the areas of cooperation such as economy, culture and tourism, urban construction and transportation, environment and green growth and support for exchanges in administration, arts, education, human resources, and others in accordance with request and intention of both cities.

In order to further flourish the relationship and maintaining close liaison, contact and cooperate closely concerned department of MCI and the International Cooperation Department of Sejong Special Self-Governing city. To do their utmost to ensure that the memorandum of understanding of friendship and cooperation will be signed by both parties in the near future.