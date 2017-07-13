Islamabad-Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) employees under the leadership of Mushaal Mullick organised a protest rally against the ongoing atrocities in Indian held Kashmir on the first anniversary of Burhan Wani on Wednesday.

Large number of participants including senior officials and paramedic staff condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The participants holding placards of ‘Go India Go’ highlighted the brutalities of Indian government being done on innocent Kashmiris.

“Every child in Pakistan is Wani”, “Kashmir is part of Pakistan”, the protestors sloganeered.

Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik’s wife of Mushaal Mullick addressing the rally said that Burhan Wani’s assassination gave a new spirit to the freedom movement of occupied Kashmir.

“His last tweet was also for Kashmir,” she said.

Mushaal also said that that Burhan’s sacrifice will not be forgotten and Indian government’s brutalities will never be able to suppress the movement of Kashmir Independence.

She said the entire Pakistan must become the part of Kashmir movement, as the progress of Pakistan is also linked with it.

“I hope individuals from all professions will join the Kashmir movement,” she said.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Javed Akram, addressing the rally said that Kashmir independence movement is a historic movement and we are part of it.

“India’s any strategy cannot be successful and the movement will not stop until reaching the target of independence,” he said.

He said that India is now regretting the martyrdom of Burhan Wani as the movement is more strengthened now.

“Burhan’s sacrifice will bring revolution,” he said.

The participants stressed on the demand of Kashmiris regarding right of determination of the people and United Nation’s role for the right cause of Kashmiri people.

The rally was started from emergency and culminated at VC secretariat.

The protestors promised to take the issue of Kashmir in every corner of the country and expose the Indian brutalities on innocent people.