Islamabad - Islamabad district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the capital city, citing that certain segments of society are planning to take out processions and are likely to threaten public peace and tranquillity, sources said.

They said office of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner issued a notification in this regard which is effective immediately for two months.

It said there are reports that certain segments of society are planning to stage demonstrations and carry out religious/sectarian processions that will endanger human life and safety, and pose a threat to public property in the capital.

Section 144 prohibits public gatherings of five or more people, processions, and rallies at any public place within the limits of the area where the law is imposed. The law has been imposed at a time when opposition parties are exerting pressure on the Prime Minister for resignation.

The political confrontation in the wake of Panama probe may lead to protests and strikes and imposition of section 144 would help the government check such an activity.