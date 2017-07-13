Rawalpindi - Heavy torrential rain hit the city on Wednesday while flooding low laying areas, inundating streets and roads and causing problems to the residents of many areas.

Several seasonal nullahs got chocked due to garbage swept by the rain water. Similarly, rain water inundated in Committee Chowk and Moti Mehal underpasses posing hardships for commuters. Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) staffers under the surveillance of Chairman Zia Ullah Shah started work to pump out rain water with suckers in various parts of the city.

According to details, the rain started about 9:30pm on Tuesday and continued till 7:30am. The hours-long rainfall was gauged up to 80mm. The rainfall raised water level in Nullah Leh to 10-feet, a level of pre-alert. The red-alert level of flood put the relevant departments into action.

The rain led to inundation of streets and roads in Adiala Road, Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Hill View, Jarahi, Janjua Town, Sanjoli Estate, Gulshanabad, Dhamial, Hayyal, Bank Colony, Chakri Road, Bakra Mandi, Tulsa Road, Tahli Mohri, Saddar, Mohala Aadra, Chungi Number 22, Sadiqabad, Raja Bazaar, Arian Mohalla, Javaid Colony, Dhoke Chiragh Din, Satellite Town, Waris Khan and Committee Chowk. The rain water entered shops and markets in Dhama Syedan, Sadiqabad, Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, and other low lying areas.

Committee Chowk underpass was blocked for vehicular traffic for half an hour after rainwater gathered on the road. The road was opened after the water was pumped out by the relevant quarters. The pumping system that was installed at the underpass to clean the rainwater had long been out of order.

The land contact between Kalyal and Dhamial disrupted after heap of garbage mounted on a bridge besides heavy flow of water on the bridge. AC Saddar Tasnim Ali Khan took notice of the issue and sent a crane to remove the garbage from the bridge and opening it for traffic and public.

The rising level of flood water in Leh put staff of WASA, Civil Defence, and Rescue 1122 on alert as they closely monitored the rainfall and the flood water from two monitoring stations established at office Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and other at WASA office.

When contacted, WASA spokesperson Umer Farooq said that Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mahmood himself monitored the cleaning process. He said that the agency had made necessary arrangements to counter the flood-like situation before start of the monsoon. The agency set up four flood relief units at Moti Mahal, Liaqat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran, and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed. Two control rooms were also set up.

Meanwhile, Zia Ullah Shah, Chairman WASA, also visited many areas of city including Committee Chowk and Nulah Leh and witnessed rescue work of WASA sanitary workers who were pumping out water with De-Watering machines.