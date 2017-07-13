Islamabad - The United States Embassy in Islamabad and Islamabad Club Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend their support of the Martin Luther King Jr Reading Room, a partnership to promote English language learning.

First established in August 2009, the MLK Reading Room provides free access to English books, magazines, videos, as well as databases and scholarly journals for research.

Christina Tomlinson, US Embassy Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs, and Muhammad Mobeen, Islamabad Club Assistant Secretary, participated in the ceremony at the Islamabad Club, which will extend the partnership until July 2020.

Remodelled in June 2015, the MLK Reading Room provides monthly programs for the Islamabad Club member community and guests, focusing on English language learning, science and technology, entrepreneurship, and counselling for higher education in the United States. MLK Reading Room book clubs and writing clubs are particularly popular among visitors. The corner has also hosted programs to raise awareness about gender-based violence and discrimination and promote knowledge-sharing among entrepreneurs.

The MLK Reading Room is one of 19 Lincoln Corners across Pakistan supported by the US embassy. A Lincoln Corner is a resource centre and event space hosted in partnership with Pakistani institutions – public libraries, universities, and cultural centres – that provides free access to English language learning materials and a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans.