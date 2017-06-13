Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct practical exams of its FSc programme for the semester Autumn 2016 from July 11 to 21. The exams will be held at Exam Centre No 185 (Block No 4, AIOU Lab, Islamabad), Exam Centre No 186 (Govt College of Science, Wahdat Road, Lahore), and Exam Centre No 199 (Govt Islamia College, Sargodha Road, Faisalabad), said a press release issued on Monday.

Roll number slips have been sent by post to all the concerned students at their given addresses. The exams schedule has also been placed at the university website www.aiou.edu.pk.

The students have been divided in two groups. Practical exams of the first group is schedule to take place from 9am to 12pm while timing for the second group would be from 2pm to 5pm.

For further information, the students could contact the Deputy Controller of Exams Abid Hussain Satti on telephone no 051-9250051 and 051-9057648.