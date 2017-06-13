Rawalpindi - A man shot dead his nephew and injured his brother over a land dispute in Mohra Chapper village of Gujar Khan, police informed on Monday.

Police took the killer namely Rabnawaz and one of his accomplices into custody besides recovering weapon used in the incident. The victims were sent to hospital where the deceased was identified as Awais while the injured as Shahnawaz.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Gujar Khan Nadim Zafar, a man Shahnawaz along with his son Awais went to his fields for ploughing when his brother Rabnawaz also reached there.

He said Rabnawaz opened firing at his brother and nephew. As a result, Awais died on the spot while his father Shahnawaz sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He said police took the killer and one of his accomplices into custody and recovered the weapon used in the murder case. He said police would present the accused before a court of law today (Tuesday) for obtaining their physical remand.

On the other hand, doctors have handed over the dead body to heirs for burial after carrying out post-mortem while the injured man is being provided medical treatment.

On the other hand, City Traffic Police (CTP) during its grand operation against one wheeling have arrested three youngsters on account of showing stunts on motorcycles on Murree Road. Cases have been registered against the accused while their motorcycles have also been impounded in the PS New Town.

our staff reporter