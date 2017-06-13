Islamabad - The paramedic staff at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday staged a protest against the rejection of Eid and education leaves.

Around two dozen nurses gathered in front of the administration block of the hospital and suspended their services over the issue.

Sloganeering against the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) and PIMS administration, the paramedic staff demanded them to take measures to reduce their workload.

The protestors complained that due to the shortage of paramedic staff in the hospital, the employees are forced to perform duties beyond their capacity.

And due to this shortage, the paramedic staff has also not been given the Eid holidays. Moreover, the nurses wanting to appear in exams are also facing difficulties.

At PIMS, during a shift, a nurse has to look after around 70 patients, which affects the quality of work.

The nurses demanded from the government to hire new staff to lower the burden of work on the present staff.

Talking to The Nation, General Secretary Paramedic Staff Association Naeem Ashraf said that the problem has arisen due to the mixed status of PIMS as it has not been separated from SZABMU.

He said the administration is not hiring new staff and not allowing the workers to apply for leaves, which is creating problems for them.

“Paramedic staff at PIMS is already taking 15 per cent fewer allowances as compared to provinces and providing more services,” he said.

Moreover, the students are facing difficulties in appearing in the BSc exams also. He said that around 500 student nurses are enrolled at PIMS.

While talking to The Nation, SZABMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram said that it is not possible to grant leave to all staffers at the same time as the hospital is already facing the shortage of staff.

“The negotiations were held with the protestors and a mechanism was set under which they will be able to avail leave on their term,” he said.

The vice chancellor said that the hospital has written to the ministry regarding the shortage of paramedic staff and hopefully the issue will be resolved.