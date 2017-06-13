Rawalpindi - The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking has ranked the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) 204th in the world and second best university of Pakistan for the Year 2016, informed varsity spokesperson on Monday.

Recently ranking of the World Universities by the GreenMetric declared only 05 Pakistani universities in the top 500 universities of the world. T

he PMAS-AAUR received a score of 4,790 among all universities whereas, University of Agriculture Faisalabad stood first by getting 170 position with a score of 5,130, while the University of Lahore got 240 position with a score 4,477, Islamic International University Islamabad 435 (score 3,049) and University of Karachi stood on 498 (score 2115) achieved third, fourth and fifth respectively in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, appreciated the performance of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) team at the Arid Varsity and also congratulated all the staff members for the achievement.

He said that the Quality Enhancement Cell has played a pivotal role in enhancing and ensuring the quality of education and research at this university. He urged faculty members to continue their efforts to make the university world best university.