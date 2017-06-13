Rawalpindi - The sale of unhygienic and powder-mixed milk continued with impunity in different parts of Rawalpindi posing serious health hazards to citizens. The milk is being supplied in blue-coloured plastic drums to be used for storing chemicals and have been banned by the Environment Protection Department, Punjab.

While the City District Government Rawalpindi (CDGR) and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) high-ups have turned a blind eye towards the dangerous exercise, which is seeking strong attention of the Chief Minister Punjab.

According to a survey, conducted by The Nation on Monday, it was observed that unhygienic milk is being supplied to hotels, motels and milk shops located in different areas of Rawalpindi district apparently in connivance with the officials of civic bodies and district government.

The areas where the heinous business of milk that not fit for human consumption include Siham, Chihan, Chakri, Dhamial Road, Quaid e Azam Colony, Ahmedabad, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana Chowk, Dhoke Ratta, Kashmiri Bazaar, Pirwadhai, Fauji Colony, Misrial Road, Peshawar Road, Shalley Valley, Saddar, Chungi Number 22, Tench, Lalkuri, Adiala Road, Katcheri, Soan, GT Road, Pindora, New Katarian, Dhoke Hassu, Cannt Police Station Road, Mareer Hassan, Murree Road, Sadiqabad, Shakriyal, Jamia Masjid Road, Asghar Mall Scheme, Dhoke Banaras, RA Bazaar, Commercial Market, Double Road, Dhoke Kala Khan, Faizabad and many other areas.

The adulterated milk is brought from Sargodha, Mandi Bahawaldin, Bhalwal, Pind Dadan Khan and other parts of South Punjab in mini trucks that enter the city through Chakri Interchange on Motorway.

Interestingly, no law enforcement agency check or frisk the blue drums at any check post erected on several points to maintain law and order situation in the city. Moreover, the business of milk and yogurt has boomed during Ramzan as a large number of small and big shops of milk-yogurt trade have been opened in the city with no check and balance on part of CDGR and PFA.

A senior doctor Tariq Khan Niazi serving in a government-run hospital told The Nation that the milk-men mix soda, surf, cooking oil and powder of expired milk in order to ensure thickness of the milk. He said this toxic milk can spread abdominal and other fatal deceases among people.

“I have been noticing for last many months that unknown people drive milk drums-laden trucks into the city in darkness and supply to various shops in the city,” a citizen Hassan Kamal said. He said police or other LEAs never bother to stop these mini trucks for checking rather they used to take milk from drivers and let them go, he said.

The government should take stern action against the dairy mafia which is playing with the health of people, said Amir Wasif, a government servant. “District government and PFA take immediate measures for curbing the sale of unhygienic milk in the city,” said many other consumers.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Circle Tasneem Ali Khan and PFA Director General Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal refused to comment on the issue when The Nation asked them as what kind of action had been taken on their part against the dairy mafia, which endangering the lives of citizens.

ISRAR AHMED