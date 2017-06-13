Islamabad - The upgradation of educational institutions under the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PERP) will start in the current month however the Project Management Unit (PMU) will oversee the programme instead of the Pakistan Works Department (PWD), an official said on Monday.

The Rs4.5 billion programme to bring reforms in the 422 institutes of the federal capital was divided into two categories - the hard and the soft components.

On the hard side, after the completion of pilot project in 22 institutes, the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) had announced physical restructuring of the 200 institutes in second phase.

The project of the physical infrastructure reforms has been also handed over to the Project Management Unit (PMU) from the Pakistan Works Department (PWD), an official added. “The PMU will now monitor the project,” said official. In the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18 Rs8.881 million have been allocated.

For upgradation of 200 educational institutes in second phase, Rs2.74 billion were allocated out of which Rs1 billion have been received by the CADD. A steering committee, including the minister CADD, parliamentary secretary CADD, secretary CADD and information minister, decided to handover the project to PMU, the official added.

He said the process of pre-qualification of companies has been completed and after the short listing of the firms, the work in schools will be started this month. “The PMU will submit new PC-1 of the project,” said official.

Meanwhile, on the soft component, the ministry had announced to work on the revision of curriculum, teachers training programme and introduction of teachers’ assessment system on the Performance Evaluation Report (PER).

According to the newly introduced PER, the promotion of teachers has been linked with its performance ranked by the Area Education Officer (AEO).

However, an official informed The Nation that the new policy is still waiting for its approval from the establishment division. Talking to The Nation, Advisor on PMERM Ali Raza said that so far 70 buses have been handed over to the institutes under the reforms programme while 130 buses and 30 coasters will be added to the system before the end of summer vacations. He said that the priority will be given to the rural areas school. On the soft component of the programme, Ali Raza said that teachers of 22 educational institutes have been trained and in second phase 2100 teachers will be given training.

“Five teachers from each school have been selected and in third phase 10,000 teachers will be given training,” he said.

Advisor Ali Raza said that the CADD has made collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in order to bring change in the curriculum.

He also said that the powers of FDE have been devolved by introducing the concept of AEO to evaluate the performance of teachers.

“But the implementation the new performance-based policy is pending and waiting for approval from the Establishment Division,” he said.