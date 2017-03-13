islamabad - The civic agency is all set to launch two new projects 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue, to ease traffic congestion in the city.

According to the CDA officials, planning for construction of 10th Avenue is in final stages.

“Starting from IJP Road, 10th Avenue will pass through Sectors I-10, H-10, G-10, F-10 and conclude at Khayaban-e-Iqbal. All these sectors in addition to Sector E-11, D-12, E-12, F-11, G-11, H-11 and I-11 will directly benefit from this project,” they added.

Similarly, construction of 6th Avenue is also in the final planning and designing stage.

Starting from Khayban-e-Sohrwardy, the 6th Avenue will initially conclude at Agha Khan Road. The projects include expansion of existing infrastructure and addition of new lanes for traffic ease.

Similarly, planning is underway for extension of 7th Avenue to Garden Avenue. Furthermore, the officials said, under-passes to connect Sector G-7 and G-8 are also in final planning phase. Similarly, under-pass to connect Sector F-7 with sector F-8 is in final stages of planning. Immediately after planning, execution on these under-passes will commence, said the officials.

Separately, CDA Cares-1122 attended 136 calls of different emergency nature during the last week. All calls were responded promptly and after providing first aid, the victims of different incidents were shifted to nearest most medical facility.

Most of the calls received during the last week pertained to the road traffic accidents which were 74 in number. According to the CDA, these calls were received from the areas of I-10/2, Zoo Chowk, Gulberg Green Chowk, Islamabad Expressway, Park Road, F-9 Park Mehran Gate, Kashmir Highway, Dhokari Chowk, Barma Pul, Zia Masjid Highway, F-10 Roundabout Margalla Road, Motorway Chowk, Puli Stop G-10, Zero Point Kashmir Highway, H-11 Police Line, NUML University H-9, Nazim ud Din Road, Margalla Phase-II, Park Road, G-11 Signal Kashmir Highway, Faisal Avenue, Faizabad Interchange, Zhurki Stop Sehala, F-10 Markaz, Police Line Signal Kashmir Highway, Chawk Shahzad and Service Road G-11/2. Around 20 calls regarding unconscious patients were also received during the week from different areas of the city.