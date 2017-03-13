Islamabad-The 24th death anniversary of renowned revolutionary poet Habib Jalib was observed today. Habib Jalib was born on March 24, 1928, in a village near Hoshiarpur in British India and died on March 12, 1993, a private news channel reported.

He migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India and worked as a proof reader for Daily Imroze of Karachi.

He was a progressive writer and soon started to grab the audience with his enthusiastic recitation of poetry. He wrote in plain language, adopted a simple style and addressed common people and issues.

But the conviction behind his words, the music of his voice and his emotional energy coupled with the sensitivity of the socio-political context is what stirred the audience. His famous collections include Ser-e-Maqtal, Zikr Behte Khoon Ka, Gumbad-e-Bedar and Kulyaat-e-Habib Jalib.