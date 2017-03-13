Station House Officer (SHO) Margalla Kafayat was suspended today as people of Islamabad celebrated Basant event despite ban.

According to details, the locals fearlessly flew kites all the day at F-9 sector however, blaze also erupted at local park due to fireworks that was extinguished immediately by rescue officials.

Police personnel mobilized in the evening and took more than 40 kite flyers into custody. The officers also tore dozens of kites and destroyed strings.

It is to be mentioned here that district administration imposed section-144 and banned Basant for two months.

Moreover, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has sought report into the matters.