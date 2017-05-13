Rawalpindi - A team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Crime Circle Lahore carried out a raid in a private hotel in Murree and held three members of an organ smuggling gang, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation here on Friday.

The detainees have been identified as Saqib Khan (the ring leader), his brother-in-law Qamar and Fazayil. The raiding team shifted the accused to Lahore for further investigation.

According to sources, a team of FIA Crime Circle Lahore conducted raid in a private hotel located in Murree and rounded up three accused along with a girl and shifted them to Lahore for further investigation. Sources said the raid was conducted under the supervision of a director of FIA.

They said earlier all the accused went to Kalash Valley Chitral and took refuge there. They said the criminals then went to Faisalabad.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier FIA had busted an organ smuggling gang in Lahore in April 2017 and lodged case under the Human Organ Transplant Act (HOTA) against two doctors, two foreigners and two organ donors.

Meanwhile, Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Saddar Circle has arrested two men involved in murder of a labourer in a private housing society.

The team held two murder accused identified as Fawad and Sher Wali during raids in Khyber Agency and Nowshera respectively.

According to details, a team of HIU comprising of SI Muhammad Arif, ASI Shafique and Usman Munir constable carried out raids in two different places in KP and arrested two accused involved in murder of a labourer in Behria Town and shifted them to police station for further investigation.

The police investigators have produced the accused Fawad before a court of law and the judge sent him to Adiala Jail on judicial remand while the second murder accused is being interrogated. SI Muhammad Arif told The Nation that police have arrested two accused while six other accused are still at large.

On November 27, 2017, a labourer namely Muhammad Jalil, was stabbed to death by some 8 to 10 other labourers and contractors in a restaurant in Bahria Town Phase 8 over clash for Rs10 between the hotel owner and the attackers. Rawat police have lodged a murder case under sections 302/324/147/149 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) against the accused on complaint of Muhammad Shabbir, the brother of deceased.