Islamabad - Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM), Abid Waheed Sheikh Friday said donation of blood for Thalassemia patients was a great service to humanity and blood donation camps should be organised in national institutions like the Parliament to ensure blood supply to the deserving Thalassemia patients.

Talking to APP on the occasion of one-day blood donation camp at Baitul Maal here, he said the employees of Baitul Maal have donated blood for the Thalassemia patients.

He said all national institutions should donate blood for Thalassemia patients and Baitul Maal would make all arrangements for this purpose.

The MD PBM said biometric system has been installed for the help of the patients and for assistance first in first out policy has been adopted so that the poor patients do not face any discrimination.

He said no compromise is made on medical cases and all arrangements have been made through one-window operation.

Abid Waheed Sheikh stressed that the blood bank should be organised in the Parliament during the current session so that provision of blood for the deserving Thalassemia patients can be ensured.