Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to auction 80 residential and commercial plots located at prime locations in the federal capital.

The plots would be auctioned in a three-day open auction commencing from May 16 at Jinnah Convention Centre. In order to ensure transparency in the auction proceedings, Islamabad Mayor and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz has constituted a high-level committee which would supervise the auction proceedings, said a press release issued on Friday.

On the first day, 37 residential plots located in developed sectors would be presented for auction. While the auction of 43 commercial plots of different categories would be held on May 17 and 18.

Commercial plots which would be presented for auction are of different categories including 24 plots for Class-III shopping centres. Out of these plots, two plots are located in sector F-6/2, one in F-8/3, one in G-10/3, one in G-11/2, two in D-12/2, two in H-11/4, one in I-11/1, one in I-11/2, two in I-14/1, three in I-14/2, one in I-14/3, two in I-14/4, one in I-16/2 and four Class-III shopping centre plots are located in sector G-11/4. Similarly, nine commercial plots are located in different sectors including two in F-11 Markaz, three in D-12 Markaz, two in Park Enclave-I and two plots in Blue Area. Similarly, one plot in Diplomatic Enclave for apartment purposes and an economy flats plot in sector G-11/3 are available for auction. During the upcoming auction, two plots located in G-11 and I-8 Markaz are meant for hotel purposes. Moreover, three plots located in G-11 Markaz are for petrol pumps. One auto-mobile workshop plot in sector I-10/3, one timber market plot located in I-11/2 and one plot in Orchard Scheme Murree Road is also available for auction. Residential plots which would be presented for auction are located in sector G-10/2, F-11/2, D-12/3 and D-12/1.

The mayor has constituted an auction committee headed by Member Finance Dr Haroon Aziz, while Member Planning and Design Asad Mehboob Kiyani, Director General Finance, Deputy Director General Estate, Deputy Director General (Law), Director Public Relations, Director Regional Planning, Director Urban Planning and Director Estate Management-II are members of the committee. The committee will submit its recommendations to CDA Board.