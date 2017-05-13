Islamabad - The Information Resource Centre Islamabad (A division of American embassy) has organised a ‘Digital Coding Workshop’ for Roots International Schools, Islamabad and the students from Delhi, American Embassy School (AES). This involved a hands-on workshop for the students from Delhi and students from Roots International School, Islamabad and they participated in the workshop through Google hangout. At the end of the workshop, the students from Delhi, and Roots International School worked together and created a webpage on the theme of environment. “We really feel honoured and privileged to be a part of this wonderful event. Students from RIS visited American embassy and attended the workshop, that was very informative, very well presented, plus enjoyable. Students have learned so much from training that will assist them in developing their web pages. They have already started to work on some of the strategies and tools they have learned and they are working remarkably well. They came away from the workshop feeling so confident and it really does help when working and collaborating with their co-students from DEHLI.

Ms Arsala Qazi ICT Lead, Sada Afaq ICT trainer and Naila Shahid IB-PYP Coordinator lead the team of RIS students. Regional Public Engagement Specialist at the US Embassy Islamabad, Myra Michele Brown guided the students about Lincoln corners (information Resource centre) and also presented gifts to all students on behalf of US embassy.

CEO RIS Walid Mushtaq said Roots international schools under the umbrella of Roots International innovative learning programme have taken the initiative to revamp the conventional teaching methods with innovative ideas. US embassy has provided RIS students platform to learn digital coding, advanced computing with the other countries students’ and encouraging open mindedness among the individuals and nations.

