Rawalpindi - The law enforcement agencies (LEA) have carried out a search operation in Chowki Hameedan area on Fateh Jang Road and held the owner of a private housing society along with dozens of private security guards, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

The LEAs also recovered a huge cache of weapons from the possession of the detainees during the action, they said. The detained private housing society’s owner was identified as Kunwar Moeez. Further investigation was underway, they said.

However, Zubeda Moeez, the spouse of the detainee, claimed in her message that she tagged Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of prime minister, on Twitter saying that her husband was abducted by unidentified persons in Rangers and police uniform last night from her house.

The police denied any raid against the owner and security guards of the private housing society.

When contacted, Station House Officer Naseerabad Nadim Zafar confirmed the raid and detention of the owner and security guards of the private housing society by Rangers and other LEAs. He said the police did not assist the Rangers during the raid.

On the other hand, Zubeda in her message posted on social media claimed that unidentified men wearing uniforms of Rangers and police entered her house located in federal capital, picked up her husband and took him to an unidentified location. She said that despite 12-hour long search, the family could not find any clue about Kunwar. She also appealed Maryam Nawaz Sharif to take notice of the illegal kidnapping of her husband