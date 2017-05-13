Islamabad - Chairperson National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), and former Senator Razina Alam Khan said that Multi-grade teaching techniques would help improve literacy in the country. She was addressing to the participants in the concluding session of ‘Training of Trainers Workshop for Community Feeder Schools’, here on Friday.

“This Training of Trainers to the Master Trainers by the National Training Institute (NTI) professionals had prepared them to make the learning attractive, easy and effective to acquire learning landmarks, within minimum time,” she said.

“We are working to reduce the number of out of school children by increasing the number of Non-formal schools and many initiatives are being taken by government and stakeholders against illiteracy,” she said.

Razina Alam Khan said that in remote areas especially where community is scattered like Balochistan, AJK, GB and FATA cultures, environment and socio economic needs special consideration, adding that these elements make the provision and services of education difficult and result in low proportion of school going children and high dropout rates.

Chairperson NCHD said that in order to cater with all these difficulties non-formal education is the only way forward, but teaching in a non-formal school is different and difficult than the formal one. Only multi-grade teaching technique can be helpful and effective in these non-formal schools,” she maintained.

She said that NCHD established and furnished this Training Institute with such experts who can cater with all the obstacles of non-formal education.

This Institute, she said will provide services to NCHD as well as other institutions which are working on adult literacy and non-formal education programmes.

“This NTI along with capacity building will also work for material development and research & development component related to adult literacy and non-formal education program”, she informed.

In this connection she appreciated the efforts of Arshad Saeed, Iqbal ur Rehman Sharif and Dr Muhammad Saleem.

Addressing the 40 participants in the concluding session of the workshop, who had come from all four provinces, AJK, GB & FATA she said that there is a need to create expertise and awareness on the significance of multi-grade teaching for out-of-school children and dropouts.

On the other hand by introducing Accelerated Learning Programs in non-formal schools will support the learners to acquire the learning land marks in minimum time period, she further informed.

While briefing the first batch of trainees she said, that it becomes difficult for over age children who have missed out their early years of schooling to adjust in the conventional classroom environment; Accelerated Learning Program provides them a convenient second opportunity to catch up with the time lost, she viewed. Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with JICA has launched curriculum for Accelerated Learning Program MEs and NCHD Material Development Team at NTI is busy in revising and redesigning primers according to the needs of Accelerated Learning Program ME (ALP), she informed.

This programme offers complete primary education, equivalent to 5th grade to out-of-school children in short period of 32 months, she said.

This programme is for the children who have missed their school going age due to poor socio-economic factors, poverty, poor results, physical or mental challenges, she added.

She said that as per Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) report it is encouraging to note the decrease in Out of School Children from 24 million to 22.6 million and adjusted net enrolment rate from 72 per cent to 77 per cent during the last three years along with increase of students in the public sector schools, she added.

Total gross enrolment of all sectors & levels of education increased from 44.4 million to 47.5 million, she further added.

By utilising the technique we will be able to achieve education targets and can make Pakistan 100 per cent literate, she viewed.