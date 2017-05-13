Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday arranged audition for new talent under its Open Mic program. Coordinator for the program Naeem Fatima said, “Our nation is very talented and Lok virsa wants to facilitate bringing out good singers. We want to reclaim our creative spaces and bring back creative expression into our lives,” she said.

She said that all those who think they have the talent of singing can contact us. “Every Thursday a Committee will have auditions at Lok Virsa and every Sunday there will be an open performance of those accepted in the auditions by Lok Virsa’s food court.

Meanwhile, Lok Virsa has scheduled a 7-day training programme of ‘Stone Carving, Doll Making and Mirror Work’ under its ongoing craft of the month series from May 16.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that the training programme will be held at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, adding that daily timings will be from 10 am to 5 pm. She said that schools can bring their children between 10 am to 1 pm.

She said that the programme aims at promoting traditional skills and inculcating awareness among younger generation, particularly children about the rich craft heritage of Pakistan. In this regard, an inaugural ceremony will be held May 16 at Heritage Museum featuring live folk musical performances, folk dances and cultural shows.

Dr Fouzia Saeed said that interested parents can enrol their children for training program with Museum Section of Lok Virsa. Registration is free. Lok Virsa will also provide craft materials for the training program.