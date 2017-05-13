Islamabad - A Persian language course has been resumed in department of ‘Asian Civilization’ at Quaid-i-Azam University with the collaboration of the Iranian cultural consulate.

The classes of the course will be held twice a week at the department of Asian civilization of Quaid-i-Azam University in which 25 masters and 5 PhD students will participate, a private news channel reported.

A prominent Pakistani Persian language professor Dr Ali Abu Turab will teach Persian language at the university. The Masters and PhD students will have the chance to study Persian language at the Quaid-i-Azam University.

Along with learning Persian language, the students and teachers would also discuss history and civilization of Iran during classes.

Launching of the course will also provide great opportunity for the researchers and experts at the university to have a better knowledge of rich history and civilization of Iran.