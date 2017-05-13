Islamabad - Work on 25.6 kilometre Peshawar Mor-New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus Service has gained full momentum and the project would be completed by August this year, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Friday.

The 16.86 billion project will have 9 bus stations including NHA Station, G-10 Station, Nust Station, G-1 Station, G T Road Station, Badana Kalan Station, M-1-M2 Junction Station and Airport Station. The project will have 12 bridges, 26 culverts, and 11 underpasses.

To ensure timely completion, the project has been divided in four packages including Package I from Peshawar Mor to NUST, Package II from NUST to GT Road, Package III from G T Road to Motorway Interchange and Package IV from Motorway Interchange to New airport.

The length of Package-I is 8km, length of Package- II 3.8km, length of Package-III is 8.3km while Package-IV has 5.5 km length.

Giving breakup of the package-wise expenditure of the project, he said the cost of the four packages would be Rs 6.58 billion, 5.5 billion, Rs 1.38 billion and 1.63 billion respectively.

Work on Packages-IV had started in June last year, on Package-III in March this year and work on Packages I and II started in April.

To a question the official said work on the packages I and II had been completed about 15 percent while on package III about 75 per cent.

About the Package IV, he said it had been substantially completed.