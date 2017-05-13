Islamabad - The Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and a Turkish delegation of educationists met on Friday and agreed to collaborate in the education sector, an official said.

The Minister CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry held meeting with a delegation of Turkish educationists and discussed the opportunities to collaborate in the education sector to improve its standard.

The Turkish delegation was lead by the Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan, S Babur Girgin. The Turkish side offered their expertise in teachers’ training and other soft interventions which could improve the standard of learning at school level.

The two sides also discussed the advancements in the teaching methodologies in the world and introduction of modern technologies in the learning process.

The use of e-learning and smart tools in education and different approaches used across the globe to impart knowledge were also discussed.

The minister said that CADD is in the process of revamping the education system of Islamabad through Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Program which will not only improve and upgrade the physical infrastructure of 422 schools but also upgrade curriculum, train the teachers and improve the science learning. The Turkish side elaborated upon their success stories in Turkey and overseas across Africa, Europe and Australia.