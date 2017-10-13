NHA holds seminar against

corruption

ISLAMABAD: A seminar on ‘United against Corruption for a Prosperous Pakistan’ was held under the auspices of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at NHA Headquarters.

The Additional Director Awareness and Prevention Division NAB Nasim Ahmed Khan was the guest speaker. The seminar was a part of the awareness campaign of the NAB against corruption. The senior officers and staff from NHA and NAB participated.

Nasim Ahmed Khan in his address termed corruption as the biggest evil in way of national development that was damaging the whole society at large. He stressed upon the need of undertaking concrete steps for eradication of this social evil. He said, responsibility for the elimination of corruption from society cannot be imposed only on the NAB, but we are to undertake joint efforts to achieve the goal of corruption free Pakistan. “We are to work hand in hand to give a Prosperous Pakistan to the new generation. He recalled that cooperation of various departments and civil society is being obtained to make Anti Corruption campaign successful,” he said.

He said electronic and print media can play a significant role to achieve this noble cause. He informed that approval has been accorded to include the Anti Corruption themes in courses of classes I to V and that its range will further be extended up to intermediate classes. He appreciated the role and cooperation of NHA in endeavours of the NAB.–Staff Reporter