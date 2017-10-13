Islamabad - Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) would organise a national exhibition on information technology & computer tools for science and education - 2017 to connect professionals with emerging youth.

The other objectives of the Event, scheduled to be held from November 17-19 here at Pak-China Friendship Centre, are to showcase the latest ICT technologies, business ideas along with true skills and innovative projects and products.

A special ceremony to announce this mega event was arranged at Pakistan Science Foundation Auditorium on Wednesday where it was informed that more than 150 participants would display their innovations, technological achievements in form of products or projects. As per details, the ICT Expo-2017 will play a lead role to create awareness in public, professionals and in particular the students by coupling innovative ideas and products from academia and industry.

Pavilions would be set-up for computer hardware, software, educational products and for innovative ideas.

Parallel sessions of seminars, conferences and workshops on emerging ICT topics would also be arranged. Awards for best innovative idea and stall presentation would be distributed at end of the ceremony. Stakeholders from public and private sector like Pakistan Open Source Foundation, Pakistan Computer Society, Pakistan Institute of Entrepreneurship, Pakistan Information Security Association, and Turnaround Management Association Pakistan along with educational sector would be taken on-board to make this event successful.

It is mentioned here that PASTIC, a subsidiary of Pakistan Science Foundation under umbrella of Ministry of Science and Technology, is a specialized premier organization in field of S&T Information Management and Dissemination.