pr islamabad - A seminar on ‘US Policy-New Design towards Afghanistan, Pakistan and India: Commencement of the Trump Era an Analysis’ was arranged by the International Relations Department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday.

Former Defence Secretary Lt General (r) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal Associate Professor Quaid-i-Azam University and Dr Muhammad Mujeeb Afzal Assistant Professor Quaid-i-Azam University was the guest speakers of the seminar while Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Dean Social Sciences, Registrar NUML, Head of Department Dr Adnan, faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Former Defence Secretary, in his address, said that Pakistan would like to have peaceful Afghanistan and there will be no peace in Pakistan until and unless peace in Afghanistan.

He said Pak-US relations in recent era are not good; US must have to acknowledge Pakistan’s effort against terrorism in which 60 thousands Pakistani killed and country also bear financial loss of billions of Rupees. General (r) Lodhi said that Pakistan must continue raising strong voice as it started in last few days to tell US and international community that Pakistan must not be blamed.

He said that Pakistan government should remove or address the US concerns on CPEC and tell them that it is just a regional connectivity for trade and business activities it has nothing to do with strategically or security presence of China in Pakistan.

Dr Jaspal and Dr Mujeeb also highlighted the Trump Islamic phobia and suggested that Pakistan should join Russ-China block including Turkey and Iran and India too can be added with the condition of Peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute.

At the end Director General NUML Brig Ibrahim in his concluding remarks thanked the worthy speakers and distributes the shields among worthy guests.