Islamabad - Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has invited applications from fresh graduates/post graduates belonging to Overseas Pakistanis families for one year internship. The programme has been designed under corporate social responsibility for practical training of educated youth belonging to overseas Pakistanis families for enhancing their skills.

As many as 30 interns will be appointed having CGPA of 3 in final degree from a university recognized by Higher Education Commission (HEC). The candidates having educational qualifications within two years from the date of announcement of result will be eligible for internship, an official of OPF told APP.

The interns will be paid a monthly stipend depending upon the qualification on the basis of which they are applying, the official said.

The maximum age limit for applying is 30 years while the graduates and post graduates in the disciplines including management sciences, information technology, law, finance, accounting, audit and economics, social sciences, journalism and engineering are eligible to apply.