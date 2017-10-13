Rawalpindi - Around nine suspected dengue patients from the area of Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) were brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday.

Out of the nine patients, six patients were confirmed dengue affected while hospital management has been waiting for the results of three other patients, sources said. Sources said that dengue fever is spreading rapidly in areas of Dhoke Chaudhrian and Chaklala Scheme III with no fumigation campaign on part of the authorities concerned to overwhelm the dengue virus. According to sources, as many as nine patients have been brought to Dengue Ward of BBH from the areas of Dhoke Chaudhrian and Chaklala Scheme III by their families with symptoms of dengue fever. The doctors took their blood samples and sent them to laboratory for dengue serology. Blood testing detected the presence of dengue virus in six patients whereas the result of three other patients is being awaited, they said. Those who were brought to BBH after being attacked by dengue mosquitoes identified as Rashid, Shan Ali, Asghar, Adeel, Sumaira and Umme Habiba, sources informed. “It seems the viral fever is spreading very rapidly in the areas located near Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport as we received nine dengue suspected patients for the treatment,” said a hospital official on request of anonymity. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Neelam Khattak, who is heading special Dengue Control Cell set up at CCB under supervision of Punjab government, was not available for her comments.