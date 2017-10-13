Rawalpindi - Police have seized a large quantity of dynamites being transported in a car at Chistiaabad, Golra Morr on Peshawar Road, sources said on Thursday.

However, the car driver managed to escape from the scene. Police have referred the case to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi for further investigation, sources said. According to sources, a police team headed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sakhawat was checking the vehicles at a check post set up at Chisthiabad, within limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad when they spotted a suspicious corolla car. The driver of the vehicle ran away while police found 600 dynamite sticks and two pistols of 30-bore with five bullets during a course of the search.

“Police seized 600 sticks of dynamites and weapons from the car,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali told The Nation. He said that a team of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to ensure safety measures.

He said the matter was also reported to CTD Rawalpindi and a team also rushed to the scene to examine the dynamites.

SP said that the driver of the car fled from the scene while police are trying to arrest him.